Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.03%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

