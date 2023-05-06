Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,812 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,351,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 160,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,544,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $449.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.77. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

