Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 328.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,404 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $24,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.79. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

