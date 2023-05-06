Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 16.7 %

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIO opened at $385.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.47. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

