IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 29,224 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) by 1,883.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.54% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $336,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTA opened at $24.46 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

