First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.12% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Stock Performance

HUSV stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.77. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

