iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,043,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,391,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,850 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 745,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 520,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 194,382 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

