IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,612 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,053,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,661,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,271,000 after buying an additional 155,672 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,392,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,007,000 after buying an additional 352,524 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,642,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

