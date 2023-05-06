Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $109.55 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

