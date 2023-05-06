IFP Advisors Inc Buys 13,535 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 71,136 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 278,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

