IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,276 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 302.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.08.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $333.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.90 and its 200 day moving average is $314.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

