IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,045 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 506,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 292,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 419,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 2.2 %

NOK stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.0329 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

