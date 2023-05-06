Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 958,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after buying an additional 197,802 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $916,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

