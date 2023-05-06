IFP Advisors Inc Has $770,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 234,038 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 185,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 85,972 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

