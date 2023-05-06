IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 10,798 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 1.12% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 92.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Price Performance

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.77.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.