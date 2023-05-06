IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth $9,345,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Newmont by 73.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

