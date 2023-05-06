IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 657,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 49,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSC stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Stories

