IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,153 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,208,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $13,381,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $95,912,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.38.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,167,469.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,167,469.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $312,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,532,821.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock valued at $377,100,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

