Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 1,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AGR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AGR opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Avangrid Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.