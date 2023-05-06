IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,599,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth $4,311,000.

MNA stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $32.16.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

