IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 302.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.4 %

PH stock opened at $333.30 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.08.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.