Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $81.70.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

