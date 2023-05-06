IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 61.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Leidos by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Leidos Trading Up 1.7 %

Leidos stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Leidos Company Profile

Get Rating

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

