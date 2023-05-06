IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

COMT opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $818.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.