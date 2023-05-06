IFP Advisors Inc Has $820,000 Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,045 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.5% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 393,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.0329 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.