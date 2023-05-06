IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSC. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

