IFP Advisors Inc Has $818,000 Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Avangrid by 90.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Avangrid by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

