IFP Advisors Inc Buys 11,220 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.8 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of GNL stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.58%.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.