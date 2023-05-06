Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:NJAN opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

