Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 6,024.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $337.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.99%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,258 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $44,759.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 197,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

