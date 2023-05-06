IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 234,038 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 85,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

