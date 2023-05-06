IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

