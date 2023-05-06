IFP Advisors Inc Has $806,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $529.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $503.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.