IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 50,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

