IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

