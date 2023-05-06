IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 19,400 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 6,024.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,516,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Bancorp

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $44,759.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,235.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

