M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CEO David D. Mandarich Sells 157,044 Shares

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDC opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 9.12. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $42.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MDC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

