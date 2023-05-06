WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WCC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.00.

WESCO International Stock Up 5.8 %

WESCO International stock opened at $129.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.02.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $311,919.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,703 shares in the company, valued at $16,824,450.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at $68,258,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $311,919.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,703 shares in the company, valued at $16,824,450.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4,980.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth $60,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Stories

