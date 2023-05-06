Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NYSE FNF opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 28.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 85.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after purchasing an additional 285,636 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

