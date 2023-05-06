DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.95.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $62.90 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $865,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,931.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 738,381 shares of company stock worth $42,601,150 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in DoorDash by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 563,688 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

