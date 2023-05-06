Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of M stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

