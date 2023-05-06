Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $61.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.74.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 361,689 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $596,970,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

