Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $61.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNSTGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.74.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNSTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 361,689 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $596,970,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

