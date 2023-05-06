Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $153.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.13.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.33.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Moderna by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 16,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 122.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 8,325.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

