Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Lowered to $527.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $411.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.18. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $323,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,146,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $323,094.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,146,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,320,044. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $150,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after acquiring an additional 327,755 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after acquiring an additional 247,425 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.