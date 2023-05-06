Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at TD Cowen

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $522.67.

MPWR opened at $411.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.18. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $3,200,802.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,707,541.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,707,541.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,320,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after buying an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,370,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

