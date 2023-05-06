Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Lowered to $510.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $411.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 31.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,158,409.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at $131,771,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,320,044 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after buying an additional 327,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after buying an additional 247,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

