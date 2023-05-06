Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.74.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,769,000 after buying an additional 636,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,186,000 after purchasing an additional 393,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

