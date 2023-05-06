Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.74.
Monster Beverage Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of MNST stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage
In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,769,000 after buying an additional 636,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,186,000 after purchasing an additional 393,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.