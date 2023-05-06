Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MITK opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $401.67 million, a PE ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 415.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 4,076,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,499,000 after purchasing an additional 295,360 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

