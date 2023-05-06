MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.77.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

