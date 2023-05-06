Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $57.50 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 3.3 %

MNST stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

